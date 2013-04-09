LONDON, April 9 Britain's economy grew 0.1
percent in the first quarter of 2013 compared with the previous
quarter, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research
said on Tuesday, making a triple-dip recession unlikely for now.
The economy shrank late last year, and another contraction
in the January-March period would result in a third recession in
less than five years. The first official estimate of whether
that was the case will be released on April 25.
According to NIESR's monthly estimate, Britain's gross
domestic product grew at the same rate in the first quarter as
in the three months ending in February.
The estimate follows official data showing a surprisingly
strong rebound in British industrial production in February, led
by a rise in manufacturing output, as well as by higher demand
for energy during the unusually cold month.
"Our estimates suggest that both production sector output
and the broader economy were broadly flat in the first quarter
of this year," NIESR said.