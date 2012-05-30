LONDON May 31 British consumer confidence
picked up in May, propelled by a marked easing of pessimism
about the future, a survey by GfK NOP showed on Thursday,
pointing to some resilience in a major driver of the economy.
The survey's headline index ticked up to -29, a level last
reached in February, from -31 in April. The reading contrasted
with economists' forecast for a dip to -32, although the index
was still weaker than a year ago and far below its average since
1974 of -9.
"After the revised (official GDP) figures showed the economy
is deeper in recession than previously thought, the government
will view these figures as good news," said Nick Moon, Managing
Director of Social Research at GfK.
"However, while this rise is indeed positive, consumer
confidence remains mired in the very negative position it has
been in for almost 18 months," he added.
A slump in construction output plunged Britain even deeper
into recession than initially thought in the first quarter of
this year, data showed last week.
Consumer spending - which drives about 60 percent of
Britain's gross domestic product - added 0.1 percentage point to
quarter-on-quarter GDP growth between January and March, when
consumer morale hovered around -30 on the GfK measure.
And the economy's prospects look brighter. A breakdown of
the GfK poll showed that consumers were least downbeat about
economic outlook over the coming year since last June and their
sentiment about their finances over the next 12 months also
improved.
However, consumers felt that the climate for major purchases
worsened slightly in May.
GfK interviewed almost 2,000 people on behalf of the
European Commission between May 4 and May 13.
(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; editing by Ron Askew)