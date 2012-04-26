By Fiona Shaikh
| LONDON, April 27
LONDON, April 27 Worries about prospects for the
coming year kept Britons' economic morale in the doldrums in
April, a survey showed on Friday, reinforcing doubts that
consumers will loosen their purse strings and help drag the
economy out of recession.
The headline consumer confidence index in a survey conducted
by pollster GfK NOP remained at -31 in April, confounding
economists' forecasts for a modest improvement to -30.
The index has been stuck in a range of -29 to -33 for almost
a year, and Friday's figures adds to the woes of Britain's
Conservative-led government, whose tough austerity measures have
been blamed by the opposition for pushing the country back into
its second recession since the financial crisis started.
"It is clear that much like the economy as a whole, consumer
confidence is in the doldrums," said Nick Moon, Director of
Social Research at GfK.
"And unfortunately, there are no signs either within the
survey or in the recent economic figures to suggest any
immediate improvement."
Official data on Wednesday showed Britain's economy slipped
back into recession this year after contracting 0.2 percent
between January and March, its second-quarter of falling output.
But some economists have expressed doubts about the
reliability of that preliminary data, while other recent figures
suggest consumer morale has improved and shoppers' appetite to
spend has returned.
The Bank of England has also said it is more focussed on
underlying indicators of economic activity, such as industry
surveys, and looks likely to halt to its 325 billion pound
quantitative easing programme next month, though policymaker
Martin Weale said the case for more QE was now stronger.
A breakdown of the GfK survey showed Britons were their most
pessimistic in a year about the outlook for their personal
finances, while the index gauging people's expectations for the
overall economy for the next 12 months fell to a 3-month low.
However, the index measuring people's appetite to splash out
on big purchases improved slightly to -30 from -31 in March.
