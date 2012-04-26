LONDON, April 27 British consumer morale remained in the doldrums in April, as people became more pessimistic about the outlook for the coming year, research by GfK NOP showed on Friday, denting hopes that consumers will help to drive the economic recovery. For the full story, click on Following is a table of the data.

APR MAR FEB JAN DEC NOV OVERALL INDEX -31 -31 -29 -29 -33 -31 PERSONAL FINANCES Last 12 months -23 -25 -21 -22 -23 -23 Next 12 months -13 -10 -6 -9 -10 -10 ECONOMIC SITUATION Last 12 months -57 -59 -60 -58 -62 -61 Next 12 months -33 -30 -29 -33 -41 -33 BIG PURCHASES CLIMATE -30 -31 -27 -22 -31 -27 The survey was conducted between March 30 and April 15. (Reporting by Fiona Shaikh; Editing by Toby Chopra)