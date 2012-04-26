LONDON, April 27 British consumer morale
remained in the doldrums in April, as people became more
pessimistic about the outlook for the coming year, research by
GfK NOP showed on Friday, denting hopes that consumers will help
to drive the economic recovery.
Following is a table of the data.
APR MAR FEB JAN DEC NOV
OVERALL INDEX -31 -31 -29 -29 -33 -31
PERSONAL FINANCES
Last 12 months -23 -25 -21 -22 -23 -23
Next 12 months -13 -10 -6 -9 -10 -10
ECONOMIC SITUATION
Last 12 months -57 -59 -60 -58 -62 -61
Next 12 months -33 -30 -29 -33 -41 -33
BIG PURCHASES CLIMATE -30 -31 -27 -22 -31 -27
The survey was conducted between March 30 and April 15.
(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh; Editing by Toby Chopra)