By Freya Berry
| LONDON, March 2
LONDON, March 2 Britain will take a step closer
this week to a planned privatisation of its Green Investment
Bank, and could sell the whole business, sources familiar with
the situation said.
The bank was set up as a commercial venture at the end of
2012 to back Britain's green energy projects. An announcement on
the sale could come as soon as Thursday, one of the sources
said. This source said that while no decisions had yet been
taken, a full sale was likely, and that a minimum of 80 percent
would be divested.
A spokesman for the Department for Business Innovation and
Skills said an announcement would be made by the secretary of
state in due course. The Green Investment Bank declined to
comment.
The government has been under pressure to guarantee the
bank's environmental objectives since announcing privatisation
plans in June.
After the Paris climate change agreement signed by
negotiators from over 190 countries last year, a report by the
Environmental Audit Committee recommended the British state keep
a minority stake to ensure the bank's objectives as well as its
long-term strength.
The source said information memorandums would be distributed
this week for a transaction which could run into the billions of
pounds, and was likely to be of interest to private
infrastructure funds. But the source also said a sale was not
certain.
ENVIRONMENTAL CREDENTIALS
In February, the Green Investment Bank moved to address
certain issues surrounding the sale, saying it would create a
special share structure whereby an independent company would
have to consent to any changes to its environmental aims.
The special share would be held by a separate company
independent of the government and the bank. The bank would need
the consent of the special shareholder to make changes to its
green objectives.
Last year, Britain's newly-elected government said that the
sale would give the bank greater freedom to borrow, removing
state aid restrictions, and allow it to attract more capital.
But in December the Environmental Audit Committee said
privatisation could compromise the bank's green credentials, as
well as encouraging it to fund easier and more immediately
commercial projects rather than innovative, more complex ones.
The bank has backed 66 green infrastructure projects ranging
from offshore wind to onshore renewables, totalling 2.6 billion
pounds ($3.64 billion) in commitments, according to its website.
It became profitable in its 2014/2015 financial year and expects
a long-term investment rate of 800 million-1 billion pounds per
annum.
($1 = 0.7140 pounds)
(Reporting by Freya Berry; additional reporting by Karolin
Schaps and Susanna Twidale. Editing by Jane Merriman)