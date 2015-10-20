LONDON Oct 20 Britain sold 4.75 billion pounds ($7.35 billion) of a new 50-year government bond after it attracted a record volume of orders when it launched the July 2065 gilt via a syndication on Tuesday.

Investors placed orders for more than 21.8 billion pounds, according to a bookrunner.

The UK Debt Management Office said it would sell the bond at a re-offer price of 98.403, equivalent to a yield of 2.557 percent.

The syndication needed to raise around 4.5 billion pounds to meet the debt agency's target for conventional bond issuance via syndication for the 2015/16 financial year. ($1 = 0.6462 pounds) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken)