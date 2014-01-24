BRIEF-HSBC CEO Gulliver to announce he will leave the bank in 2018 - WSJ
* HSBC Holdings Plc CEO Stuart Gulliver to announce he will leave the bank in 2018 - WSJ, citing a source Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2ndoiuz Further company coverage:
LONDON Jan 24 The yield on Britain's 10-year government bond hit its lowest level since Nov. 29 on Friday after Bank of England policymakers said there was no pressing need to hike interest rates, and that they could stay low for some time.
The 10-year gilt yield fell to a near two-month low of 2.772 percent at 0841 GMT and was last at 2.776 percent, down 3.4 basis points on the day.
That came after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said late on Thursday that there was no immediate need to raise interest rates, in an interview with the BBC.
And on Friday, Bank policymaker Martin Weale said interest rates could remain at their historic low for some time, despite a steeper-than-expected fall in unemployment, a newspaper reported on Friday.
WASHINGTON, March 12 Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many Republicans.
LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Variety.com) - "Kong: Skull Island" emerged victorious after a battle of the beasts that pitted the giant ape movie against the Wolverine's last stand. Cresting a wave of good reviews, "Kong: Skull Island" topped the domestic box office, racking up a mighty $61 million. That handily beat estimates, which had "Kong: Skull Island" debuting to between $45 million and $50 million.