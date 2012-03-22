By Fiona Shaikh
LONDON, March 22 British finance minister George
Osborne's budget pushed the pause button on a rise in gilt
yields, but borrowing costs will drift steadily higher as the
economy slowly returns to health and investors' worries about
the euro zone fade.
Yields on Britain's 10-year government bonds hit a record
low below 2 percent in January as investors fled euro zone debt,
seeking shelter in what they saw as a safe haven.
The government took that as a sign of investors' faith in
its commitment to erase one of the biggest budget deficits in
the developed world.
A rise in yields of 35 basis points over the last week has
raised questions about the validity of that argument.
Nonetheless, analysts say it would be wrong to expect the
start of an outright bear run in government bonds that could
undermine Britain's fragile recovery and endanger the
government's deficit reduction goals.
"If yields do rise I don't think it's going to be
necessarily swift unless the monetary policy environment
changes, and that doesn't look like it's imminent," said Mike
Turner, head of global strategy and asset allocation at Aberdeen
Asset Management.
Some analysts interpreted Osborne's consideration of issuing
100-year or even perpetual gilts as a sign that years of
ultra-low borrowing costs were about to end.
The yield on 10-year gilts has climbed half a
percentage point from a record low in mid-January, driven by
positive data on the U.S. economy, some calming of the euro zone
debt crisis and tentative signs of a pick-up at home, which have
led investors to scale back expectations for more stimulus from
the Bank of England.
But at 2.34 percent, it is still a whopping 150 basis
points lower than it was in early 2011, when Britain looked to
be on the verge of a healthy recovery and markets were pricing
in rate hikes before Christmas.
While higher borrowing costs may hamper some companies and
consumers, the impact for the overall economy will be limited as
long as the rise is due to an improving economy.
The Bank of England has said it expects the hefty premium
banks charge consumers and business over risk-free rates to
narrow considerably once the economy strengthens and lenders'
own funding costs fall.
Many companies in Britain have been hoarding cash, holding
back investment because of concerns about the economic outlook,
while those firms that lack funding complain more about tough
lending terms than the actual cost of credit.
Falling inflation and uncertain prospects for Britain's
economic recovery will encourage the BoE to leave interest rates
at their record low 0.5 percent for the rest of this year and
most of 2013, capping any rise in yields.
CATCH UP
Britain's Office for Budget Reponsibility - the nation's
fiscal watchdog - forecasts growth of just 0.8 percent this
year, picking up to 2 percent in 2013, and it expects inflation
to be below the Bank's 2 percent target next year.
Most analysts do not expect a sudden jump in yields with a
Reuters poll on Thursday showing analysts expect the 10-year
gilt yield will still be at 2.30 percent by the end of June and
will stay below 2.5 percent for most of this year.
The rise in UK borrowing costs has coincided with higher
yields on U.S. and German government bonds, and analysts said
the global move looked like a delayed reaction to the positive
sentiment that has driven a rally in equity markets this year to
close to their pre-crisis levels.
"The recent pick-up in yields is more a catch-up to the
economic reality rather than something that's going to
completely squeeze out growth from the economy," said Philip
Rush, economist at Nomura.
"It's the expectation that perhaps policymakers will not
tighten anytime soon, but at least start to consider it in the
next few years," he said.
