LONDON Feb 27 Former British pop singer Gary
Glitter, who shot to fame in the 1970s as a "glam-rock" star but
was later convicted of child sex crimes, was sentenced to 16
years in prison after being found guilty of indecently
assaulting three girls.
Glitter, 70, whose real name is Paul Gadd, rose to
prominence with the hit song "Rock and Roll", and became
renowned for his figure-hugging shiny silver jump suits and
platform shoes.
But his reputation was destroyed after he served two months
in jail in 1999 for possession of child pornography, the first
of several convictions.
Earlier this month, he was found guilty in a London court of
attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one of
having sex with a girl under the age of 13, all in the 1970s.
Sentencing Glitter on Friday, Judge Alistair McCreath said
the star had abused his fame and caused deep harm to his
victims.
"It is difficult to overstate the depravity of this dreadful
behaviour," he said at Southwark Crown Court.
Glitter was the first person to be arrested as part of a
wider police investigation into accusations of historical sex
offences by show business personalities triggered by revelations
that the late BBC television presenter Jimmy Savile had been a
prolific sex offender for decades.
The broader investigation, codenamed Operation Yewtree, has
led to the conviction of several former high-profile figures
including veteran Australian entertainer Rolf Harris and the
country's best-known showbiz publicist, Max Clifford.
After his conviction in 1999, Gadd, who had denied the
latest charges, had moved to Cambodia, but was deported in 2002
due to suspected sex offences. In 2006, a Vietnamese court
convicted him of committing obscene acts with two girls aged 10
and 11 and sentenced him to four years in jail. On his release
he returned to Britain.
