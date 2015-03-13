LEEDS, England, March 13 Google on
Friday launched its first "digital garage", a multi-million
pound project it said would help 200,000 small British
businesses harness the Internet to grow.
The U.S. company, which has been under fire in Europe for
its dominance in search and other digital services, said last
month it would train 1 million Europeans in Internet skills by
2016, including building an online hub to support small
enterprises.
Its first "garage" - a drop-in centre that will advise on
building a mobile website, developing e-commerce and optimising
internet search rankings - will open in the northern English
city of Leeds on March 30 for six months, before moving to the
next of five British cities in total.
Eileen Naughton, Google's managing director of UK and
Ireland, said less than 30 percent of small businesses had an
effective online presence, and Google wanted to "jump start" the
other 70 percent.
"We understand (small businesses) don't have the benefit of
large IT tech infrastructure and development, and they need our
assistance in this area disproportionately more than a large
business would," she said in an interview.
"We've never set up an outpost in a city - in a garage - as
we have here in Leeds, and offered these services openly. For
us, it's an exciting experiment."
