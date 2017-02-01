LONDON Feb 1 Standard Life Investments has
concerns about governance at Sports Direct and
Volkswagen and will press for more change at the
companies, it said in its annual governance report on Wednesday.
Mike Ashley's role as executive deputy chairman of retailer
Sports Direct was "ill-defined and did not seem to reflect the
reality of his influence at the company," Standard Life
Investments (SLI) said, adding it had "major concerns" about the
firm's remuneration policy.
At Volkswagen, SLI said "increased board independence is
crucial to rebuilding trust" in the company.
Both companies were marked as "escalation candidates" in the
investor's report, indicating it planned to ask for more changes
in the way they are run.
However, SLI said it had been influential in achieving
change at WPP, the world's largest advertising agency.
"We were reassured that progress had been made, both in the
ownership of the succession planning process by the board, led
by the chairman, and the process itself."
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)