* Coalition hits biggest snag over political reform plans
* Liberal Democrat leader says "contract broken"
* Lawmakers say coalition to stay together for now
* Both parties eye election as economy worsens
By Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, Aug 8 Prime Minister David Cameron's
two-year marriage with his junior coalition partners has hit the
skids, but fear of electoral drubbing will probably keep them
from divorce - for now.
No matter how angry the Conservative and Liberal Democrat
coalition parties are after their biggest ever row, neither can
yet afford to sink the coalition in the worst economic crisis
since the Great Depression.
Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg sounded like a betrayed
spouse when he took to the airwaves to denounce Cameron's
Conservatives for abandoning plans for elections to the House of
Lords, the unelected upper house of parliament.
"The Conservative Party is not honouring the commitment to
Lords reform, and as a result, part of our contract has been
broken," Clegg told reporters after announcing the demise of his
plans for reform of the Lords.
The reform has been a goal for generations for the Liberal
Democrats, who say the upper house, made up of political
appointees, hereditary lords and bishops, is undemocratic and
maintains the power of bigger parties.
Clegg said the Liberal Democrats would oppose the
government's plan to redraw constituency boundaries for the more
powerful House of Commons, a pet project for Conservatives who
hope it would win them as many as 20 extra seats.
But the tussle over political reform has illustrated the
fissures within the coalition which some analysts said could
disintegrate well before the 2015 national election.
Patrick Dunleavy, professor of politics at the London School
of Economics, said Cameron could opt to sink the coalition and
take his chances in an election as early as next year if the
economic crisis showed signs of deepening.
"David Cameron would be extremely foolish or outright
bonkers to try to stumble on until 2015," said Dunleavy.
"The big problem in these kind of coalitions is that they
tend to unzip from the end. The temptation is to bail before the
last. But if I know you are going to bail before the last, what
should I do? I should bail in the period before the next to
last, and so on. That logic works incredibly powerfully."
If and when the coalition unravels will depend on the
economy and opinion polls: so far, the economy is showing no
signs of growth and voters are unhappy.
"ABSOLUTELY DETERMINED"
An August poll showed 59 percent of voters disapprove of the
government's record while just 25 percent approved.
The poll, carried out by YouGov, showed 44 percent of people
would vote for the main opposition Labour Party, while 34
percent would vote Conservative and 10 percent Liberal Democrat.
Under Britain's first-past-the-post system, such a result
would all but wipe out the Liberal Democrats and end Cameron's
term in office, which began when the coalition took power after
an inconclusive election in May 2010.
Both parties insist they will press on, determined to carry
out their plans to reduce borrowing and kickstart growth.
"The thing that brought the coalition together and that
remains the priority was an economic rescue mission. The economy
has been the priority, not political reform," a source in
Cameron's Downing Street office told Reuters.
"Of course you are going to get bumps in the road but the
economy was always the overriding priority and that remains as
strong today as it was in May 2010 - and that's why we're
absolutely determined the coalition will carry on until 2015."
But pressure on both leaders to exit the coalition will
increase further if their bet that growth will return to ease
the burden of spending cuts sours further.
So far, Britain has slipped back into recession and the lack
of growth will worsen deficit forecasts. The Bank of England
said on Wednesday Britain's economy will hardly grow this year
and cut its medium-term growth forecast.
Clegg said his relationship with Cameron was "fine" but
ducked a reporter's question on whether he could really trust
his coalition partners, while Cameron said he had a good
relationship with Clegg but could not hide disagreements.
"There is a fundamental disagreement here," Cameron told a
local radio station.
"This disagreement is not going to get in the way of getting
on with what really matters: getting people back to work,
getting our economy moving, getting investment in Britain."
The electoral reform dispute could return soon. Cameron said
he intends to press ahead with the constituency boundary
redrawing plans, which have been approved by the cabinet,
including the Liberal Democrats.
If a vote goes ahead on the boundary review, probably in
2013, and Liberal Democrats vote against it, then the coalition
would be thrown into crisis. Conservatives will wonder why they
need to hang onto the Liberal Democrats at all.
Meanwhile, Cameron will be under pressure from Conservatives
to improve their own electoral prospects. He will have to keep
an eye on rivals like the popular London Mayor Boris Johnson, a
Conservative who has won two elections in a Labour-leaning city
and could be waiting in the wings to lead the party if he fails.
"I think Prime Minister David Cameron has 18 months to
improve things," said Tim Montgomerie of Conservative Home, a
website that monitors the party.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Peter Graff)