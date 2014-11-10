RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
LONDON Nov 10 The British government has awarded a four-year media buying contract to a unit of advertising group Dentsu Aegis Network, the government's Cabinet Office said in a statement on Monday.
The contract, awarded to Carat, will help the government save 100 million pounds ($158.73 million) through tighter spending controls across public sector campaigning and "smarter purchasing", the Cabinet Office added.
The previous contract was held by M4C, a unit of British advertising group WPP. Dentsu Aegis Network is a unit of Japanese advertising group Dentsu.
The statement did not disclose the size of the contract. ($1 = 0.6300 British Pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
