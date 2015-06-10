LONDON, June 11 Britain's four biggest grocers,
Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons
, will lose 4 percent of their market share by 2020 as
fast growing discounters Aldi and Lidl continue to expand,
Moody's forecasts.
In a report published on Thursday, the ratings agency also
said the "big four" grocers' profit margins were unlikely to
recover over the next 12-18 months amid falling like-for-like
sales and price cuts as they battle to stem the loss of custom.
The big four currently have a combined market share of about
73.5 percent, according to market researchers Kantar, with Tesco
on 29 percent, Asda on 17.1 percent, Sainsbury's on 16.5 percent
and Morrisons on 10.9 percent.
"We expect Aldi and Lidl's combined share of the UK market
to reach 12-15 percent by 2020," said Sven Reinke, Moody's vice
president and senior analyst, up from current shares of 4.7 and
3.6 percent respectively, according to Kantar.
"Although the discounters' sales densities have caught up
with the big four retailers, Aldi and Lidl could continue to
gain around 1 percent market share every year supported by their
store expansion plans at a time where the big four selectively
close unprofitable stores," Reinke said.
The big four's profits have been dented by a fierce price
war and record commodity driven deflation, forcing them all to
take action to reinvigorate sales.
Moody's said those firms could see a gradual recovery from
2016/17, benefiting from Britain's continued economic growth, as
well as their sharper offers and improved stores and customer
service.
The agency noted that only Asda, the British arm of U.S.
retailer Wal-Mart, had the financial capacity among the big four
to engage in many more rounds of price cuts.
It added consolidation among the big four was also very
unlikely given their already significant market shares.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)