LONDON, Aug 16 Sales at Britain's grocers are lagging behind price inflation as shoppers migrate to lower priced stores and trade down to cheaper goods, Kantar Worldpanel said.

The market research company said on Tuesday grocery sales rose by 3.8 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Aug 7, lower than the 5.2 percent grocery price inflation during the period.

"It is evident that shoppers are trying to manage their 'personal' inflation by trading down. This can be done by seeking out lower priced outlets and cheaper alternative products," Kantar said.

That resulted in another good performance from budget chains Aldi and Lidl with Aldi growing sales by 24.4 percent and achieving an all-time record market share of 3.6 percent.

"It's unsurprising that the discounters have pushed further ahead this month," Kantar said.

Britain's grocery market remains polarised, with hard discounters Aldi and Lidl and upmarket chain Waitrose growing much faster than mainstream rivals like Tesco , Asda and J Sainsbury .

Among Britain's top four grocers, only Wm Morrison Supermarkets added to its market share during the period.

Many retailers have been struggling as shoppers see disposible incomes squeezed by rising prices, subdued wages growth and government austerity measures.

Following is a summary of market share and sales.

12 wks to 12 wks to pct change

Aug 07, 2011 Aug 08, 2010

Total till roll 30,788,740 29,861,280 3.1 Total grocers 23,326,890 22,480,010 3.8 Total multiples 22,751,900 21,973,020 3.5

Market share (percent)

12 wks to 12 wks to pct change

Aug 07, 2011 Aug 08, 2010 in sales Tesco 30.5 30.8 2.6 Asda 17.1 17.6 1.2 Sainsbury 16.1 16.1 3.6 Morrison 11.7 11.6 4.6 Co-operative* 6.9 6.4 11.7 Somerfield* 0.0 1.2 -97.3 Waitrose 4.3 4.1 8.3 Aldi 3.6 3.0 24.4 Lidl 2.6 2.4 13.8 Iceland 1.9 1.8 8.5

* Somerfield was bought by the Co-op in 2008 and some stores were sold to win approval from competition regulators.