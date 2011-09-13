LONDON, Sept 13 Cash-strapped Britons are continuing to cut back on the number of groceries they buy as disposible incomes are squeezed by rising food prices, muted wages growth and government austerity, Kantar Worldpanel said.

The market research group also said on Tuesday grocery sales rose 4.5 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Sept. 4, lagging a 5.3 percent increase in grocery price inflation.

"Consumers are managing their budget by making more shopping trips but buying fewer items on each outing," said Kantar Worldpanel director Martin Whittingham.

Sales growth remained strongest at hard discounters Aldi and Lidl, although upmarket chain Waitrose also continued to do well, showing that more affluent shoppers were still prepared to spend.

Among the top four chains, Wm Morrison Supermarkets saw the fastest growth, confirming better-than-expected results from Britain's fourth-biggest grocer last week.

J Sainsbury also gained market share, while Tesco and Asda lagged.

Following is a summary of market share and sales:

12 wks to 12 wks to pct change

Sept 4, 2011 Sept 5, 2010

Total till roll 30,538,610 29,515,440 3.5 Total grocers 23,151,520 22,157,600 4.5 Total multiples 22,592,460 21,662,770 4.3

Market share (percent)

12 wks to 12 wks to pct change

Sept 4, 2011 Sept 5, 2010 in sales Tesco 30.4 30.8 3.0 Asda 17.4 17.8 2.2 Sainsbury 16.1 16.0 4.8 Morrison 11.5 11.4 5.3 Co-operative* 7.0 6.7 9.9 Somerfield* 0.0 1.0 -97.3 Waitrose 4.3 4.1 8.9 Aldi 3.5 2.9 25.6 Lidl 2.5 2.4 12.6 Iceland 1.8 1.8 8.9

* Somerfield was bought by the Co-op in 2008 and some stores were sold to win approval from competition regulators. (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Dan Lalor)