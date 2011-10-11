By Mark Potter

LONDON, Oct 11 Budget supermarket groups are growing sales faster than rivals in Britain's grocery sector as cash-strapped shoppers battle to preserve their income by trading down, market research data showed on Tuesday.

Kantar Worldpanel said grocery sales rose 5.1 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Oct. 2, up from 4.5 percent in the previous 12 week period.

However, grocery price inflation was 5.7 percent, suggesting shoppers are actually cutting back.

"The gap between inflation and growth has become a major feature of the grocery market as shoppers trade down to cheaper products and retailers strive to convince consumers they are combating inflation," Kantar Worldpanel said.

"As a result, those retailers with a low price message are the driving force in the market, with Iceland and Lidl enjoying sales growth of over 10 percent year-on-year, and Aldi leading the market with 25.1 percent growth."

Among the top four supermarket group's Wm Morrison continued to see the fastest growth.

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, announced a plan last month to invest over 500 million pounds in lowering prices in a bid to stem market share losses.

Following is a summary of market share and sales.

12 wks to 12 wks to pct change

Oct 2, 2011 Oct 3, 2010

Total till roll 30,141,710 29,063,710 3.7 Total grocers 22,915,710 21,812,460 5.1 Total multiples 21,374,420 21,322,490 4.9

Market share (percent)

12 wks to 12 wks to pct change

Oct 2, 2011 Oct 3, 2010 in sales Tesco 30.6 30.9 4.2 Asda 17.3 17.8 2.1 Sainsbury 15.9 15.9 5.1 Morrison 11.6 11.5 6.0 Co-operative* 7.0 6.7 8.4 Somerfield* 0.0 0.7 -96.0 Waitrose 4.4 4.2 9.4 Aldi 3.5 3.0 25.1 Lidl 2.5 2.4 10.5 Iceland 1.8 1.7 10.8

