LONDON, Jan 31 Sales growth at Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has slowed to just half that of the broader grocery market as rivals like Wal-Mart's Asda and J Sainsbury gain share, data showed on Tuesday.

Market research by Kantar WorldPanel showed grocery sales in Britain climbed 4.2 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Jan. 22 compared with 4.8 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 25.

With grocery price inflation at 5.7 percent, that signals Britons are cutting back on the number of items they buy and switching to cheaper goods as their free cash is squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and austerity measures.

Sales growth at Tesco, which issued a shock profit warning on Jan. 12, slowed to 2.1 percent from 3.3 percent in the 12-weeks to Dec. 25.

Growth at Wm Morrison Supermarkets, Britain's fourth-biggest grocer, was also down sharply to 3.7 percent from 5.1 percent.

In contrast, Asda's purchase of Netto UK stores helped to lift its market share to a record 17.5 percent, while Sainsbury's grew market share to 16.7 percent, its highest since March 2003.

Frozen food specialist Iceland Foods also saw its share reach a 10-year high of 2.1 percent on the day second-round bids for a controlling stake in the business are due to be lodged.

Following is a summary of market share and sales.

12 wks to 12 wks to pct change

Jan 22, 2012 Jan 23, 2011

Total till roll 36,225,140 35,226,420 2.8 Total grocers 26,065,980 25,012,600 4.2 Total multiples 25,531,640 24,482,190 4.3

Market share (percent)

12 wks to 12 wks to pct change

Jan 22, 2011 Jan 23, 2010 in sales Tesco 29.9 30.5 2.1 Total Asda 17.5 17.5 4.2 Asda ^ 17.5 16.9 8.2 Netto ^ 0.0 0.6 -99.5 Sainsbury 16.7 16.6 5.0 Morrison 12.3 12.4 3.7 Co-operative* 6.3 6.6 -1.1 Somerfield* 0.0 0.1 -81.8 Waitrose 4.3 4.2 7.2 Aldi 3.5 3.1 19.7 Lidl 2.5 2.4 11.7 Iceland 2.1 1.9 11.3

^ Asda completed its purchase of Netto UK last year and some stores were sold to win approval from competition regulators.

* Somerfield was bought by the Co-op in 2008 and some stores were sold to win approval from competition regulators. (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Greg Mahlich)