LONDON, June 19 Britain's grocery market grew 3.2 percent in the 12 weeks to June 10, boosted by an 11.3 percent leap in the run-up to the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee celebrations, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar WorldPanel said the addition of an extra 213 million pounds ($334 million) in the tills in the week ending June 3 had boosted the sector.

"The remarkable growth rate recorded over the Jubilee is a sign of what's to come during the Olympics when we expect grocery sales to soar," Edward Garner, director at Kantar Worldpanel, said. "Competition is likely to be fierce with fortunes now considerably different among the big four.

"Both Tesco and Morrisons suffer share dips of 0.4 points this month whereas Asda and Sainsbury's have seen their shares strengthen."

Following is a summary of market share and sales.

12 wks to 12 wks to pct change

June 10 2012 June 2011 Total till roll 31.9 bln 31.2 bln 2.2 Total grocers 24.3 bln 23.5 bln 3.2 Total multiples 23.8 bln 23 bln 3.2

Market share (percent)

12 wks to 12 wks to pct change

12 wks to 12 wks to pct change

June 10 2012 June 2011 in sales Tesco 31.0 31.4 1.8 Asda 17.2 17.2 3.5 Sainsbury 16.6 16.4 4.2 Morrison 11.8 12.2 0.0 Co-operative 6.5 6.9 -2.8 Waitrose 4.6 4.4 7.5 Aldi 2.8 2.3 24.7 Lidl 2.8 2.6 11.1 Iceland 2.0 1.9 6.3 ($1 = 0.6382 British pounds)