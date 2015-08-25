LONDON Aug 25 Britain's "big four" supermarkets
have all lost market share in a barely growing grocery market,
as the likes of Tesco and Asda are left standing by the growth
of discounters Aldi and Lidl, Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday.
Like-for-like sales at market leader Tesco fell 0.9
percent in the 12 weeks to Aug. 16, the market research company
said, while Wal-Mart's Asda saw a 2.5 percent decline
and Morrisons was down 1.1 percent.
Sainsbury's, which vies with Asda for the second
position, eked out a 0.1 percent rise, Kantar Worldpanel, said,
but it was not enough to stop its share of the market falling
0.1 percentage points to 16.3 percent.
Discounters Aldi and Lidl both saw
sales growth accelerate to 18 percent and 12.8 percent
respectively, giving them a combined share of 9.7 percent.
Overall grocery sales grew 0.9 percent, Kantar Worldpanel
said.
