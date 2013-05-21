LONDON, May 21 High-end Waitrose as well as discounters Aldi and Lidl saw the biggest growth in market share in the 12 weeks to May 12 as Britain's grocery market became increasingly polarized, industry data showed on Tuesday. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said total till roll at privately-owned Aldi grew 31.5 percent year-on-year, giving the German retailer an all-time record market share of 3.5 percent. Waitrose, which is owned by John Lewis, increased its market share to 4.9 percent of a market total of 32.5 billion pounds ($49.5 billion) for the period. "For many consumers, the discounters are increasingly becoming part of the weekly shop - supplementing trips to the big four retailers and offering a convenient and cheaper option," said Edward Garner, director at Kantar Worldpanel. The trend is putting pressure on Britain's so-called Big Four, with only Britain's third-largest grocer, J Sainsbury , posting an increase in market share to 16.8 percent from 16.5 percent. Market leader Tesco lost share, down to 30.2 percent from 30.8 percent a year earlier, as sales rose by 1.7 percent, against 2.5 percent growth for the total market. No. 2 player Asda, the British arm of Wal-Mart, also saw its share drop, to 17.2 percent from 17.4 percent. Earlier in May, Sainsbury beat forecasts with a 6.2 percent rise in year profit, while last month Tesco announced a 51.5 percent slump in yearly profit. Fourth biggest Wm Morrison, which recently announced a home delivery tie-up with Ocado, saw its share of the market fall to 11.6 percent from 11.9 percent a year ago. "With its plans for online and accelerated convenience store coverage now in place, the retailer will hope that successful implementation will return it to share growth," Garner said of Morrison. Kantar said grocery inflation was 3.9 percent for the 12 week period. Following is a summary of market share data (in percent): 12 wks to 12 wks to pct change May 12, 2013 May 13, 2012 in sales Tesco 30.2 30.8 1.7 Asda 17.2 17.4 2.8 Sainsbury 16.8 16.5 5.6 Morrison 11.6 11.9 1.2 Co-operative 6.2 6.5 -1.2 Waitrose 4.9 4.5 12.0 Aldi 3.5 2.8 31.5 Lidl 3.0 2.8 8.9 Iceland 2.0 2.0 5.2