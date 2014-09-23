LONDON, Sept. 23 Britain's grocery market grew at its slowest rate for more than 20 years over the last 12 weeks as price inflation fell to zero, reflecting price cuts, industry data showed on Tuesday. Sales at market leader Tesco fell 4.5 percent, taking its market share down to 28.8 percent from 30.2 percent in the same period last year. The figures are further bad news for the retailer, which said on Monday that its first-half profit forecast had been overstated by 250 million pounds ($409 million), wiping 2 billion pounds off its stock market value. The data from market researcher Kantar Worldpanel showed overall grocery market sales growth of 0.3 percent year-on-year for the 12 weeks to Sept. 14 - the lowest level since its data set was first compiled in 1993. "Consumers are currently benefiting from intense price competition between the grocers," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar. "For the first time ever we've seen the average basket of everyday goods bought today costing exactly the same as it did a year ago." He said prices of some staple groceries such as vegetables, milk and bread were actually falling. Of Britain's so-called "big four" grocers only Wal-Mart's Asda achieved a sales rise, up 0.8 percent, and increased its market share, by 0.1 percentage point to 17.4 percent. Kantar said sales at Sainsbury's and Morrisons fell 1.8 percent and 1.3 percent respectively, though the latter's rate of decline has slowed. German discounters Aldi and Lidl, which have been winning share from the big four, continued their run of strong sales growth, up 29.1 percent and 17.7 percent respectively. Market share and sales growth (percent) 12 wks to 12 wks to pct Sept 14 Sept 15 change 2014 2013 in sales Tesco 28.8 30.2 -4.5 Asda 17.4 17.3 0.8 Sainsbury 16.2 16.6 -1.8 Morrison 10.9 11.1 -1.3 Co-operati 6.4 6.5 -1.6 ve Waitrose 5.1 4.9 4.5 Aldi 4.8 3.7 29.1 Lidl 3.5 3.0 17.7 Iceland 1.9 2.0 -1.0 (Reporting by James Davey and additional reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Pravin Char)