LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the rise of 2.3 percent compared with a 1.4 percent increase recorded in the previous 12 weeks to Feb. 26 period.

Kantar data also showed most of the big supermarkets struggling in the period, as Easter falls later this year and outside of 12-week timeframe.

Sales in Tesco, the market leader, were down 0.4 percent, Sainsbury's fell by 0.7 percent, Asda dropped 1.8 percent and Morrisons edged 0.3 percent higher. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by David Clarke)