LONDON, June 1 Sales at Tesco fell 1 percent year on yeare in the 12 weeks to May 22, according to industry data published on Wednesday, showing signs of stabilisation for Britain's biggest supermarket chain in a tough market for the "Big Four" players.

Tesco outperformed its main rivals, with sales at Sainsbury's down 1.2 percent while Wal-Mart's Asda suffered a 5.1 percent fall and Morrisons dropped 2.1 percent, Kantar Worldpanel said.

All four companies are being squeezed by the march of the discounters in Britain, led by Aldi, which increased sales by 11.4 percent, and Lidl, up 14.2 percent.

