LONDON, April 5 The sales decline at Tesco has slowed for the fourth month in a row, industry data showed on Tuesday, adding to evidence Britain's biggest supermarket group is slowly recovering.

Tesco's sales fell 0.2 percent in the 12 weeks to March 27, according to market researcher Kantar Worldpanel's monthly report.

Sainsbury's, the No. 2 player, continued to outperform its "big four" rivals with a sales increase of 1.2 percent.

Asda and Morrisons saw sales declines of 3.9 percent and 2.4 percent respectively, the latter reflecting Morrisons' store closures.

German discounter Lidl remained Britain's fastest growing supermarket with sales up 17.7 percent. Sales at rival Aldi rose 14.4 percent. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)