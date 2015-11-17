LONDON Nov 17 Sales at supermarket Asda, the UK
arm of Wal-Mart, again fell more than at any of its "big
four" rivals over the past three months, though all continued to
be hurt by the growth of the discounters and deflation, industry
data showed on Tuesday.
Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Asda's sales fell
3.5 percent in the 12 weeks to Nov.8, with its market share
falling 0.7 percentage points year-on-year to 16.4 percent.
In August, Asda boss Andy Clarke described a 4.7 percent
slump in second-quarter sales as the firm's "nadir" but there
has been little improvement since.
Asda's third quarter to Sept. 30 results will be reported
later on Tuesday.
Kantar said Tesco's sales fell 2.5 percent in the
12 week period, while Morrisons' sales were down 1.7 percent.
Sainsbury's did, however, see a 1.5 percent sales
rise.
Discounters Aldi and Lidl saw growth
of 16.5 percent and 19.0 percent respectively, Kantar Worldpanel
said, taking their combined market share to 10 percent for the
first time.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)