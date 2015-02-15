(Adds Tesco declines to comment, Sky report on chairman)
LONDON Feb 15 Britain's biggest supermarket
Tesco could cut up to 10,000 jobs as part of its
attempts to halt a slide in profits, The Sunday Telegraph
newspaper reported.
The newspaper said up to 6,000 positions would be cut from
Tesco's head offices and the stores it has said it plans to
close. The rest would come from an overhaul in the way it runs
its stores, including eliminating managerial roles.
A spokesman for Tesco declined to comment.
Chief Executive Dave Lewis has started cutting costs, with
the announcement in late January that up to 2,000 people could
lose their jobs with the closing of 43 stores. It is also making
savings by consolidating its head offices.
Tesco recently returned to sales growth for the first time
since January 2014, suggesting attempts by Lewis to restore an
image dented by a price war with discounters and an accounting
scandal may be bearing fruit.
Sky News reported on Sunday that the grocer has also
approached Archie Norman, a former chief executive and chairman
of Tesco rival Asda, to replace Richard Broadbent as chairman.
Broadbent said last October he would step down once a new
management team had established itself and a new business plan
was in place.
The supermarket is keen to appoint a replacement by the end
of the month, and is also talking to John Allan, previously
chairman of Dixons Retail, Sky reported, citing a person close
to the process.
Tesco declined to comment on the Sky report.
(Reporting by William Schomberg and Paul Sandle; editing by
Gunna Dickson and Susan Thomas)