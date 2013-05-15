* Four hackers being sentenced by London court
* Targets included CIA, Pentagon, Sony and Fox
* Accused saw themselves as "latter-day pirates"
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, May 15 Four British hackers who took
part in 2011 cyber-attacks on targets ranging from the CIA to
Sony were audacious, arrogant men whose motivation was "anarchic
self-amusement", a court heard on Wednesday.
The men, who have pleaded guilty to a variety of offences,
were members of the hacking collective LulzSec, which caused
millions of dollars of damage to corporate and government
computer networks during an online crime spree that they boasted
about on Twitter.
"They are at the cutting edge of a contemporary, emerging
species of international criminal offending known as cyber
crime," prosecutor Sandip Patel told a London court at the start
of the men's sentencing hearing.
Among other attacks, the men hacked into Pentagon computers,
crashed the CIA's website, stole millions of items of private
individuals' data such as passwords and user names from
companies including Fox and Sony and posted them online on sites
such as Pirate Bay.
"LulzSec saw themselves as latter-day pirates," Patel said,
who described them as being motivated by "anarchic
self-amusement".
Their exploits, as they described them, also included
hacking into News International's computer system to post a fake
story, purporting to be from the Sun tabloid, announcing that
owner Rupert Murdoch had committed suicide.
Ryan Cleary, 21, whose online moniker was ViraL, had
constructed an illegal network of computers known as a "botnet"
through which he was covertly in control of up to 100,000
computers at a time.
Cleary, who has pleaded guilty to six charges relating to
computer misuse, provided the botnet to other hackers so they
could attack websites by flooding them with traffic.
Cleary, who has Asperger's syndrome, became obsessed with
computers during a childhood and adolescence spent alone in his
bedroom without friends, his lawyer John Cooper told the court.
"CHAIN OF EVENTS"
In addition to the hacking offences, Cleary has pleaded
guilty to charges of downloading pornographic images of babies
and children, including rape scenes.
Cooper said he was "not some career sexual pervert" but
rather that the images were also part of his compulsive
behaviour, driven by Asperger's.
"He was obsessed with his computer and with what he could
find on his computer," the lawyer said.
In the dock alongside Cleary were Ryan Ackroyd, 26; Mustafa
Al-Bassam, 18, and Jake Davis, 20. In their hacker days, they
were known as Kayla, tFlow and Topiary, respectively.
The court heard that Davis, who has pleaded guilty to two
counts, had become a reclusive Internet obsessive during an
isolated childhood marked by several tragic deaths in the remote
Shetland Islands off the coast of Scotland.
"Without friends, he sought companionship in cyberspace, a
world that is artificial and potentially corrosive. He was
sucked into a chain of events," said Davis's lawyer, Simon Mayo.
Lawyers for Ackroyd and Bassam, who have pleaded guilty to
one and two counts respectively, will address the court about
mitigating factors regarding those two defendants on Thursday,
after which judge is expected to pass sentence on the four.
Patel said LulzSec was a splinter group that had evolved out
of Anonymous, a bigger, shapeless "hacktivist" collective, but
that LulzSec lacked the libertarian political agenda of
Anonymous.
The name LulzSec is a combination of "lulz", a distortion of
the commonly used "LOL" or "laugh out loud", and security.
The alleged ringleader of LulzSec was U.S.-based Hector
Xavier Monsegur, known as "Sabu", who was arrested in June 2011
but agreed to cooperate, maintaining his online persona for a
time and leading the FBI to other members of the group.