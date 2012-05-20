LONDON May 20 Sue Akers, the London police officer heading three criminal inquires into Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper business, will retire later this year, police said on Sunday.

More than 160 officers are examining reports that journalists at the News of the World - a paper shut by Murdoch last July - routinely hacked into the phones of hundreds of celebrities, politicians and victims of crime to generate front-page stories.

They are also investigating whether staff hacked into computers and made illegal payments to public officials, including the police. Almost 50 people have been arrested.

"Deputy Assistant Commissioner Sue Akers is due to retire later this year after 36 years' service with the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service)," London police said in a statement.

Akers "signalled" in January last year her intention to retire this autumn, the force said. It was also in January 2011 that she took charge of the investigations centred on News International, the British newspaper arm of Murdoch's News Corp .

No decision had been made on who would take over the investigations, the police added.

Akers told a public inquiry earlier this year that illegal payments to public officials were rife at Murdoch's Sun tabloid. (Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; Editing by Andrew Heavens)