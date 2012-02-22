LONDON Feb 22 The wife of former British
prime minister Tony Blair has begun legal action over the
alleged interception of her private phone messages, her lawyer
said on Wednesday, making her the latest public figure to be
drawn into a hacking scandal that has shaken the country's
media.
Barrister Cherie Blair, 57, issued a statement through a
London law firm that has pursued phone-hacking cases against
Rupert Murdoch's British newspapers on behalf of several high
profile clients.
"I can confirm that we have issued a claim on behalf of
Cherie Blair in relation to the unlawful interception of her
voicemails," lawyer Graham Atkins, of Atkins Thomson, said in
the statement.
Atkins was not immediately available to comment further. The
law firm said it would not add to the statement and a spokesman
refused to say who Blair was suing. No one at her office was
immediately available for comment.
Murdoch's British newspaper arm, News International, has
settled a string of legal claims over phone hacking in recent
months. Actors Jude Law and Sienna Miller and former England
soccer player Paul Gascoigne are among those who have accepted
damages.
The company argued for years that the hacking of voicemails
to generate stories was the work of a single "rogue" reporter
who went to jail for the crime in 2007.
But it later accepted that the problem was widespread,
sparking a scandal that led to the closure of Murdoch's News of
the World newspaper and rocked the British press, police and
political establishment.
A News International spokeswoman said the company had no
comment on the Cherie Blair statement.
Prime Minister David Cameron has set up a judge-led inquiry
to look into press standards, phone hacking and illegal payments
made by the media to the police which is ongoing.
During her husband's decade in power, Cherie Blair had an
often uncomfortable relationship with the media. She later
complained that much of the coverage of her at the time was
distorted or inaccurate.
When she and her husband left the prime minister's Downing
Street office for the last time in 2007, Cherie Blair turned to
the waiting media pack and said: "I won't miss you".
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths, editing by Andrew Osborn)