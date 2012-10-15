LONDON Oct 15 Former newspaper executive
Rebekah Brooks received a pay-off totalling more than 7 million
pounds ($11.24 million) following her resignation from Rupert
Murdoch's British newspaper group last year, the Financial Times
said on Tuesday.
Brooks, the woman at the heart of a scandal shaking Rupert
Murdoch's media empire and the British government, is awaiting
trial next year on multiple charges in relation to phone-hacking
by reporters at one of her papers.
The FT cites two people with knowledge of her compensation
as saying the pay-off consisted of cash and pension payments as
well as an allowance for legal fees and the use of a
chauffeur-driven car.
Two of the people cited by the newspaper said the pay-off
also included substantial claw-back clauses for her former
employer, News International.
These entitle News International, the British arm of News
Corporation, to recover some of the payment from Brooks
in certain circumstances, according to a third person familiar
with the details of her exit package.
A spokeswoman for News International declined to comment and
a spokesman for Brooks could not be reached for immediate
comment.