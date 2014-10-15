LONDON Oct 15 The husband of Rebekah Brooks,
the former boss of Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper arm who
was cleared of phone-hacking offences in June, lost his bid on
Wednesday to be reimbursed for legal costs he accrued during his
and his wife's lengthy trial.
Charlie and Rebekah Brooks were both acquitted of conspiracy
to pervert the course of justice by hiding material from police
investigating phone-hacking at Murdoch's now defunct News of the
World newspaper.
However, Judge John Saunders, who oversaw the eight-month
trial, threw out Brooks' claim to have his 600,000 pound
($796,400) legal fees recouped from the state, saying he was
partly to blame for the accusations being brought.
"I am in no doubt that not only did Mr Brooks bring
suspicion on himself and indeed others but his conduct also
misled the prosecution into thinking that the case against him
was stronger than it was," Saunders said in his ruling.
Police had discovered that Charlie Brooks had been involved
in an elaborate operation to hide computers and other documents
from detectives searching their flat after his wife was
arrested.
CCTV footage captured the material being hidden behind bins
at the underground car park of their flat in central London
where it was found by a cleaner who passed it onto the
authorities.
Brooks told his trial he had wanted to hide a computer which
had part of a book he was writing on it along with his stash of
pornography, because he feared its discovery would be leaked to
the media.
The jury cleared the couple and the head of security at
News International, the former name of the UK newspaper arm of
News Corp. where his wife was chief executive, of any
wrongdoing. She was also acquitted of phone-hacking charges and
making illegal payments to public officials.
"Mr Brooks knew that he was entirely innocent but he also
knew that he had been extremely stupid in moving the property,"
Saunders said. "Even if he hadn't realised that, he had been
told how stupid he had been by Rebekah Brooks."
In response to the decision, Brooks, a former racehorse
trainer, said in a statement: "At least on a racecourse, when
you back a winner the bookmakers pay you."
The judge's decision comes two weeks after News Corp.'s UK
arm dropped a claim to be reimbursed for Rebekah Brooks' legal
bills which it had paid, estimated to be as much as 7 million
pounds.
The judge also rejected a claim for 130,000 pounds in costs
from ex-managing editor Stuart Kuttner, who was cleared of being
involved in the hacking of the phone of murdered schoolgirl
Milly Dowler.
"I am sure on the evidence that I have heard that Stuart
Kuttner did bring suspicion on himself by his conduct in
relation to the Milly Dowler investigation," Saunders said.
