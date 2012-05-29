(Adds details from statement)
LONDON May 29 UK prosecutors investigating a
phone-hacking scandal at a Rupert Murdoch tabloid have decided
not to charge a journalist from the Guardian newspaper for
illegally obtaining information from the police to break the
story.
The hacking scandal has revealed collusion between Britain's
press, politicians and police, with many critics citing those
close ties as the reason the illegal practices went undetected
for so long.
The Guardian's Amelia Hill, who helped reveal details of
alleged widespread criminality at Murdoch's News of the World
title, had been questioned by police over whether she received
confidential information from a detective.
Police had also previously attempted to force the Guardian
to reveal its sources on the phone-hacking scandal, sparking a
furious row about press freedom in Britain.
Alison Levitt, principal legal adviser to the Director of
Public Prosecutions, said there was enough evidence to prove
that a police officer passed information to Hill which resulted
in articles detailing who had been arrested in the hacking
scandal.
But she said there was not a realistic prospect of securing
a conviction for either Hill or the officer. She advised that
disciplinary proceedings be brought against the officer.
"In the circumstances, I have decided that in her case, the
public interest outweighs the overall criminality alleged,"
Levitt said in a televised statement on the charges of alleged
offences of misconduct in public office and breaches of the data
protection act.
The Guardian said it welcomed the prosecutor's "sensible
decision to abandon this worrying attempt to criminalise
legitimate contact between journalists and confidential
sources".
Two weeks ago Murdoch confidante Rebekah Brooks, a former
News of the World editor and chief executive of News
International, was charged with interfering with the police
investigation.
The charges were the first to be brought since police
launched a fresh probe in January 2011 into allegations that
journalists at the Sunday tabloid routinely hacked into the
voicemail of celebrities, politicians and victims of crime.
Some 50 people have since been arrested by detectives who
are also investigating whether staff on the paper hacked into
computers and paid public officials such as the police for tips
to get exclusive stories.
A 37-year-old woman was arrested last Friday on suspicion of
bribery and corruption offences and a source familiar with the
situation identified her as Whitehall editor of Murdoch's daily
Sun tabloid, Clodagh Hartley, who reports on political matters.
A 42-year-old woman was arrested on Monday on suspicion of
money laundering offences. She was held by the officers
investigating the hacking of voicemail messages.
(Reporting by Michael Holden and Kate Holton; Editing by Louise
Ireland)