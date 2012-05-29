LONDON May 29 UK prosecutors investigating a phone hacking scandal at a Rupert Murdoch tabloid said they had decided not to charge a journalist from the rival Guardian newspaper which broke the story for illegally obtaining information from the police.

The Guardian's Amelia Hill, who helped to break the story about the alleged widespread criminality at Murdoch's News of the World title, had been questioned by the police over whether she received confidential information from a detective.

Alison Levitt, principal legal advisor to the Director of Public Prosecutions, said in a televised statement that a prosecution would not be in the public interest.

Two weeks ago Murdoch confidante Rebekah Brooks, a former News of the World editor and chief executive of News International, was charged with interfering with the police investigation. (Reporting by Michael Holden and Kate Holton)