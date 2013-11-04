LONDON Nov 4 British Prime Minister David Cameron's former media chief Andy Coulson, on trial accused of phone-hacking offences, admits things went wrong under his watch at the News of the World but did not commit any crimes, his lawyer said on Monday.

Coulson, who edited the Rupert Murdoch Sunday tabloid and was later Cameron's head of communications until 2011, was never party to any phone-hacking, lawyer Timothy Langdale told the jury at the Old Bailey, England's central criminal court.

"He recognised that and resigned as editor. He wished he had made some different decisions and although he might wish he had made some different decisions he did not commit these offences," Langdale said.

Coulson is accused of conspiracy to hack phones and conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office by authorising payment to a police officer for telephone directories of members of Britain's royal household.

He is on trial with Rebekah Brooks, the former head of Murdoch's British newspaper arm News International, and six others.