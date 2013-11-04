LONDON Nov 4 British Prime Minister David
Cameron's former media chief Andy Coulson, on trial accused of
phone-hacking offences, admits things went wrong under his
editorship of Rupert Murdoch's News of the World but did not
commit any crimes, his lawyer said on Monday.
Coulson, who was Cameron's head of communications until
2011, was never party to any phone-hacking, lawyer Timothy
Langdale told the jury at the Old Bailey, England's central
criminal court.
"He wished he had made some different decisions and although
he might wish he had made some different decisions he did not
commit these offences," Langdale said.
Coulson is accused of conspiracy to hack phones and
conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office by
authorising payment to a police officer for telephone
directories of members of Britain's royal household.
He is on trial with Rebekah Brooks, the former head of
Murdoch's British newspaper arm News International, and six
others.
Langdale said it was unusual for the defence to make a
statement before the prosecution produced its evidence but he
said Coulson's team thought there were good reasons to do so.
He said Coulson's role at the News of the World was
far-reaching and that he could not be expected to know about
every story in the paper.
Coulson, he added, had also had his phone hacked by Glenn
Mulcaire, who worked for the News of the World.
"Both a conspirator and victim at the same time? The two
things do not sit easily together do they," he told the jury.