LONDON, June 3 Andy Coulson, British Prime
Minister David Cameron's one-time media chief, was acquitted by
a Scottish court on Wednesday of committing perjury by lying
about his knowledge of phone-hacking at a Rupert Murdoch-owned
tabloid he once edited.
Coulson, who was editor of the now-defunct News of the World
newspaper from 2003-2007, was jailed last July for conspiracy to
intercept voicemails on mobile phones after it was revealed
there had been widespread hacking by journalists to obtain
exclusive stories for his paper.
He had been accused of lying under oath when he appeared at
a trial in Glasgow in 2010 when he told the court he had no
knowledge of illegal activities by his reporters.
Coulson was answering questions over a front-page News of
the World story about a Scottish socialist politician, Tommy
Sheridan, whom the paper accused of visiting a swingers' club.
Sheridan won a defamation action against the paper in 2006
but was found guilty of perjury at the 2010 trial and jailed for
three years.
On Wednesday, the High Court in Edinburgh threw out the
charge of perjury against Coulson in relation to the Sheridan
case after the judge ruled there was no case to answer.
Under Scottish law, a lie is only perjury if it affects the
verdict, and the judge ruled Coulson's evidence had not been
relevant in the case against Sheridan so whether he had told the
truth or not did not matter.
Coulson said afterwards: "This prosecution was always wrong.
I didn't lie. The prosecution in my view was a gross waste of
public money.
"I'm just delighted after four pretty testing years my
family and myself have finally had a good day."
Coulson quit the News of the World after phone-hacking first
came to light when the paper's royal editor and a private
detective were jailed for accessing the phones of royal aides.
Within months, he went to work for Cameron but when the scandal
resurfaced in 2011 he resigned as his communications chief.
Murdoch closed the 168-year-old News of the World in July
that year amid a public furore that reporters had hacked into a
murdered schoolgirl's phone.
Before its collapse, Coulson's perjury trial was told by
convicted former News of the World journalists that their former
editor was well aware that hacking was commonplace on the paper.
Coulson, who served 20 weeks behind bars after last year's
phone-hacking conviction, could have faced years in prison if he
had been convicted of the perjury offence.
