LONDON, June 30 British Prime Minister David
Cameron's ex-media chief Andy Coulson will face a re-trial over
whether he sanctioned illegal payments to a public official
while editing a Rupert Murdoch tabloid, prosecutors said on
Monday.
Last week a jury at London's Old Bailey failed to reach a
verdict on whether Coulson and the News of the World's former
royal editor Clive Goodman were guilty of making illegal
payments to a police officer to obtain telephone directories for
Britain's royal family.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)