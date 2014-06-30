LONDON, June 30 British Prime Minister David Cameron's ex-media chief Andy Coulson will face a re-trial over whether he sanctioned illegal payments to a public official while editing a Rupert Murdoch tabloid, prosecutors said on Monday.

Last week a jury at London's Old Bailey failed to reach a verdict on whether Coulson and the News of the World's former royal editor Clive Goodman were guilty of making illegal payments to a police officer to obtain telephone directories for Britain's royal family. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)