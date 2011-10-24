Oct 24 Here is a timeline of the major events in the British phone-hacking scandal since July, when it emerged that the phone of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler had been hacked.

July 4 - A lawyer for Dowler's family says he learned from police her voicemail messages had been hacked, possibly by a News of the World investigator.

July 5 - News International says new information has been given to police. The BBC says it relates to emails appearing to show payments were made to police for information and were authorised by Andy Coulson, former editor of News of the World.

July 7 - News Corp announces it will close down the News of the World. The July 10 edition is the last.

July 8 - Coulson, who had served as Prime Minister David Cameron's chief media adviser until resigning in January 2011, is arrested on suspicion of conspiring to intercept communications. The News of the World's former royal editor, Clive Goodman, is re-arrested.

July 11 - Murdoch withdraws News Corp's offer to spin off BSkyB's Sky News channel, previously made to help win approval of its bid for the 61 percent of BSkyB it does not own.

July 13 - News Corp withdraws its bid for BSkyB. This pre-empts a planned vote in parliament.

-- Tom Crone, legal manager at News International, resigns.

July 14 -- Rupert Murdoch tells the Wall Street Journal, part of his empire, that News Corp handled the crisis "extremely well in every way possible", making only "minor mistakes".

July 15 - Rebekah Brooks, a former News of the World editor, resigns as chief executive of News International.

-- Les Hinton, who told parliament in 2009 that any problem with hacking was limited to one case, resigns as chief executive of Murdoch's Dow Jones & Co, publisher of the WSJ.

July 16/17 - A direct apology from Rupert Murdoch is carried in national papers with the headline "We are sorry".

July 17 - Detectives arrest Brooks.

-- Paul Stephenson, London's police commissioner, resigns after coming under fire over the appointment of former News of the World deputy editor, Neil Wallis, as public relations adviser to the force.

July 19 - Rupert Murdoch, questioned by parliament's Culture, Media and Sports committee, says he was "shocked, appalled and ashamed" when he heard about the Dowler case. Murdoch denies he considers himself personally responsible. James Murdoch also appears before the committee. Brooks also joins her former bosses in apologising.

July 20 - The home affairs committee releases report criticising News International's attempts to "deliberately thwart" the original hacking investigation.

July 21 - Crone and Colin Myler, ex-editor of the News of the World, say James Murdoch's statement to the committee that he had been unaware in 2008 of an e-mail that suggested wrongdoing was more widespread was mistaken.

Aug 10 - Murdoch endorses top lieutenant Chase Carey as the preferred choice to succeed him as News Corp CEO.

Oct 21 - Murdoch deflects attempts by investors to remove him as chairman of News Corp at the company's annual meeting. He also retains his sons James and Lachlan as directors.

Oct 24 - James Murdoch is to return before the British parliament for further questioning on Nov. 10.

-- Hinton appears before the same committee for a second time, saying he had not been complicit in a cover-up and that he had not realised the scale of the problem. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Will Waterman)