LONDON, June 11 Prosecutors are considering
whether charges should be brought against five journalists over
the ongoing police investigation into alleged phone hacking, the
Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Monday.
The CPS said detectives from Operation Weeting, the police
investigation set up in January 2010 to look into phone hacking,
had handed five files to prosecutors to decide whether action
should be taken against the unnamed individuals.
The allegations involve offences under the Regulation of
Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA).
A number of senior staff from Rupert Murdoch's News of the
World have been arrested on suspicion of unlawfully intercepting
mobile phones in breach of RIPA and other phone hacking crimes.
The CPS is already considering a file submitted in April
relating to a journalist accused of offences under RIPA.
Last month, the CPS authorised charges against former News
of the World editor Rebekah Brooks, her husband and four other
staff from Murdoch's British newspaper arm News International
over claims they interfered with the police phone hacking probe.
They are due to make their first appearance in court on
Wednesday to face charges of conspiracy to pervert the course of
justice.
Prosecutors are also still considering whether three police
officers should face criminal proceedings over allegations of
misconduct in public office and corruption.
Cases against two journalists and a police officer for
offences not directly connected to phone hacking have been
dropped.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Steve Addison)