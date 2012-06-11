LONDON, June 11 Prosecutors are considering whether charges should be brought against five journalists over the ongoing police investigation into alleged phone hacking, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Monday.

The CPS said detectives from Operation Weeting, the police investigation set up in January 2010 to look into phone hacking, had handed five files to prosecutors to decide whether action should be taken against the unnamed individuals.

The allegations involve offences under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA).

A number of senior staff from Rupert Murdoch's News of the World have been arrested on suspicion of unlawfully intercepting mobile phones in breach of RIPA and other phone hacking crimes.

The CPS is already considering a file submitted in April relating to a journalist accused of offences under RIPA.

Last month, the CPS authorised charges against former News of the World editor Rebekah Brooks, her husband and four other staff from Murdoch's British newspaper arm News International over claims they interfered with the police phone hacking probe.

They are due to make their first appearance in court on Wednesday to face charges of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Prosecutors are also still considering whether three police officers should face criminal proceedings over allegations of misconduct in public office and corruption.

Cases against two journalists and a police officer for offences not directly connected to phone hacking have been dropped. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Steve Addison)