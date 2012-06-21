LONDON, June 21 British prosecutors are
considering whether charges should be brought against four more
journalists over the ongoing police investigation into alleged
phone hacking, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday.
Detectives from Operation Weeting, the Metropolitan Police
investigation set up in January 2010 to look into phone hacking,
handed the files to prosecutors on June 19 to decide whether
action should be taken against the unnamed individuals.
A number of senior staff from Rupert Murdoch's News of the
World have been arrested on suspicion of unlawfully intercepting
mobile phones and other phone hacking crimes.
On Friday, Rebekah Brooks is due to appear in court accused
of concealing material from detectives carrying out a major
inquiry into alleged criminal activities at News International,
the British newspaper arm of Murdoch's News Corp where she was
chief executive until last year. She denies the claims.
The latest files bring the total number of journalists under
consideration for criminal charge to 11.
Prosecutors are also still considering whether three police
officers should face criminal proceedings over allegations of
misconduct in public office.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Jon Hemming)