By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, March 2 British Prime Minister
David Cameron said on Friday he did ride a horse given by police
to a Rupert Murdoch newspaper editor, seeking to end days of
embarrassing confusion over an animal that has become an
unlikely symbol of the phone hacking scandal.
After his aides had spent days dodging questions about the
horse, Cameron apologised for the lack of clarity and confirmed
that he had ridden it with the husband of Rebekah Brooks, who
used to run Murdoch's UK newspaper business.
The questions have been awkward for Cameron, accused by the
opposition of being too close to Murdoch's News Corp,
the company at the centre of a public outcry over illegal phone
hacking and payments to police.
He ordered an inquiry into media standards last year and a
judge is taking evidence from scores of witnesses on the often
close ties between the media, police and politicians.
Harriet Harman, the opposition Labour Party's deputy leader,
accused Cameron of not being straight about how close he was to
senior executives at News Corp. "It's time for him to come clean
about the extent of this relationship," she said in a statement.
Brooks, who was arrested last year by police investigating
wrongdoing at Murdoch's newspapers, lives close to Cameron in
one of England's most expensive regions.
The image of Cameron riding horses with wealthy friends is
uncomfortable for a leader who has sought to play down his
wealth and privileged background, not least while his government
seeks to implement deep public spending cuts.
A cartoon in the left-leaning Guardian newspaper showed a
red-faced Cameron on all-fours in a field with a bridle in his
mouth and Brooks and Murdoch sitting on his back.
A speech bubble from Cameron's mouth played on infamous
comments from former U.S. President Bill Clinton during the
Monica Lewinsky affair: "I did not have relations with that
horse."
SADDLE
London's police force said this week that it had given
Brooks one of its retired horses, called Raisa, to look after at
her country home in Oxfordshire, northwest of London.
Apologising for the "confusing picture" painted over the
past few days, Cameron said he rode before the 2010 election
with Brooks' husband, Charlie Brooks, a race-horse trainer and
friend from Eton College, one of Britain's top schools.
"Before the election, yes I did go riding with him," Cameron
told a news conference in Brussels, where he was attending a
European Union meeting on jobs and growth.
"He has a number of different horses and yes one of them was
this former police horse Raisa which I did ride. I think I
should probably conclude by saying I don't think I will be
getting back into the saddle anytime soon."
On Wednesday, a Cameron aide laughed off questions about the
animal. On Thursday, a spokeswoman said he had not ridden the
horse. In a television interview, Cameron then said he had not
ridden the horse since the 2010 election. On Thursday night, a
spokesman finally said Cameron had "probably" gone for a ride on
Raisa.
Cameron was also forced to defend his judgment after he
hired former Murdoch editor Andy Coulson as his press secretary
after Coulson quit the News of the World following the jailing
of its royal reporter for phone hacking. Coulson resigned in
January 2011.
(Editing by Alison Williams)