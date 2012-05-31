LONDON May 31 Britain's Culture Secretary sent
James Murdoch a message of support for a major takeover on the
day he was put in charge of adjudicating on the bid, a public
inquiry has heard, piling pressure on a government already
accused of colluding with the media boss.
Evidence given to a judicial inquiry on Thursday showed that
government ministers, including Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt
and Finance Secretary George Osborne, worked frantically one day
in 2010 to reassure Murdoch that they supported his $12 billion
bid to buy a pay-TV company in which he held a minority stake.
The government's handling of the News Corp bid for
a majority stake in BSkyB has become a key aspect of the
controvery over whether James Murdoch and his father Rupert had
excessive influence on politicians, enabling them to bypass the
regulatory process and promote their business interests.
"Great and congrats on Brussels, just Ofcom to go!" Hunt
texted to James Murdoch, referring to a decision by EU
regulators in Brussels to approve the BSkyB takeover and to a
decision yet to be taken by the British regulator, Ofcom.
Hunt was trying to reassure "a furious" James Murdoch after
the minister originally overseeing the takeover, Vince Cable,
was removed after being secretly recorded saying he had
"declared war" on Murdoch over the bid, the inquiry was told.
When News Corp complained about the government's conduct,
Hunt contacted Osborne and officials in the prime minister's
office to rally support for Murdoch. Hours later Hunt, who had
already made it clear that he supported the bid, was put in
charge of ruling on the takeover.
"Cld we chat about Murdoch Sky bid? Am seriously worried we
are going to screw this up," Hunt said in one text to Osborne.
Osborne responded that he hoped Hunt "liked the solution", a
reference to the decision to put Hunt in charge of the bid.
The opposition Labour Party called on Hunt to resign after
evidence submitted to the Leveson inquiry revealed that a Hunt
aide leaked sensitive information to News Corp after
Hunt had been put in charge of the matter.
Labour have accused the Conservative/Liberal Democrat
government of wanting to approve the deal to ensure they
continued to receive favourable treatment from Murdoch's
newspapers in Britain.
The evidence has also raised questions over Prime Minister
David Cameron's judgment in putting Hunt in charge of the bid
when he knew the culture secretary supported it and thought it
should go ahead.
Hunt had previously written to Cameron to say that James
Murdoch wanted to follow his father and create the world's first
multi-platform media operator from paper to web to TV.
"I am privately concerned about this because News Corp are
very litigious and we could end in the wrong place not just
politically but also in terms of media policy," Hunt said in a
draft memo to Cameron.
Hunt had been close to approving the deal when a simmering
phone hacking scandal at Murdoch's News of the World exploded
with the revelation that the tabloid had hacked into the phone
of a murdered schoolgirl, sparking a public outcry and forcing
News Corp to pull the bid.
(Additional reporting by Tim Castle and Michael Holden; editing
by Tim Pearce)