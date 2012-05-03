LONDON May 3 Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson -
the two former News of the World editors who took the British
phone hacking scandal into the political domain with their close
ties to government - will appear before a judicial press inquiry
next week.
Coulson and Brooks, who have both been arrested and freed on
bail, will appear before the Leveson inquiry on Thursday and
Friday respectively to answer questions about their links to
politicians and the police, according to the inquiry's official
schedule posted on its website.
Coulson moved from the News of the World to become spokesman
for Prime Minister David Cameron while Brooks was a close
confidante of Rupert Murdoch's and of a string of British prime
ministers including the current Conservative leader.
Cameron reluctantly ordered the judicial inquiry last year
to examine the conduct of the press, after staff at the News of
the World admitted hacking into voicemails of ordinary people,
soldiers, victims of crime and celebrities to produce stories.
The inquiry has since broadened out to examine the close
links between the press, police and politicians and whether this
prevented the authorities from properly investigating the
allegations of phone hacking when they surfaced in 2006.
Rupert Murdoch and his son James spent three days before the
inquiry last week, insisting that they had not known about phone
hacking or used their political influence to prevent it from
being detected.
Coulson, who has not spoken publicly since he was arrested
last July, edited Rupert Murdoch's News of the World tabloid
from 2003 to 2007 before going on to work for Cameron when he
was in opposition and then in Downing Street.
He left the paper when his royal correspondent went to jail
for hacking voicemails in 2007, saying he took responsibility
for the crime but had not personally known about the practice.
Critics were far from impressed, however, and with Cameron
facing increasing questions about his judgment, Coulson stood
down from his spokesman's role in January 2011 and was arrested
over allegations of corruption and phone hacking in July.
Rebekah Brooks, instantly recognisable for her red hair,
edited the News of the World from 2000 to 2003 and went on to
edit the Sun daily tabloid for six years before stepping up to
run Murdoch's British newspaper arm from 2009 to 2011.
She was arrested in 2011 for phone hacking and again in
March this year on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course
of justice.
Brooks was close friends with former Prime Ministers Tony
Blair and Gordon Brown and has been part of a close group that
includes Cameron and Murdoch's daughter Elisabeth, labelled the
"Chipping Norton set".
The group also includes other members of the political and
media elites who live in and around the well-heeled Oxfordshire
town of Chipping Norton, giving rise to accusations of cronyism.
Cameron, Brown and Blair are all likely to be called in the
coming weeks and will face accusations that the country has been
run by an exclusive clique of people out to support each other.
The prime minister has apologised repeatedly for getting too
close to the Murdochs and now faces further embarrassment as
Brooks prepares to reveal text messages and emails between
herself and Cameron as part of the inquiry.
(Created by Kate Holton Editing by Maria Golovnina)