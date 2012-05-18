LONDON May 18 Rupert Murdoch sowed the seeds of
the phone hacking scandal that has tarnished his reputation by
forcing Britain's most respected newspapers into "a Faustian
bargain" with the powerful, a former editor of the UK's Times
newspaper said on Thursday.
Harry Evans told a British media inquiry how as editor of
the Times he battled attempts by Murdoch to compel him to
support British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
At the Leveson inquiry last month, Murdoch denied
influencing the editorial stance of the Times papers. News Corp
could not be immediately reached for comment on Evans' comments.
Evans is now editor at large for Reuters, which is owned by
Thomson Reuters. The Thomson family, who owned the Times
and the Sunday Times before Murdoch acquired them, controls
Thomson Reuters.
Expressing disgust at a fall in journalistic standards that
he said Murdoch helped stoke by fostering a culture of trifling
scandal, Evans said reporters needed principles to prevent them
getting too close to the powerful.
"It's a Faustian bargain when you get too intimate with
politicians, it serves neither the politicians or the press well
for the relationship to get to be one of complicity," Evans, 83,
told the inquiry in the High Court.
"What happened in 1981 is entirely relevant to today, it's a
manifestation of the same culture of too close a connection
between a powerful media group and politicians," Evans said of
his experience working as Times editor.
Evans edited the Sunday Times from 1967-1981. He agreed to
edit the Times when offered the job by Murdoch but he only
lasted a year. He stood down in 1982 in protest against what he
saw as Murdoch's interference in editorial policy.
