LONDON May 22 Labour MP Tom Watson, an
outspoken critic of Rupert Murdoch who played a prominent role
in exposing phone hacking at his British newspaper business,
said on Tuesday politicians had been scared of being targeted by
the media mogul's tabloids.
Watson said ministers and MPs had been unwilling to take on
Murdoch's News International because of its "mystique" and the
threat of "ridicule and humiliation".
"I think they closed their minds to the potential for a
major scandal at one of their key outlets for their message,"
Watson told a public inquiry into media ethics headed by senior
judge Brian Leveson.
"I think the personal relations between politicians and the
people at the company were fibrous and close so they couldn't
divorce their objective thinking. And I think they were
frightened," he added.
He said at least a dozen MPs had been fearful of having
details about their personal lives or past political decisions
printed in Murdoch's papers.
Watson, who has co-authored a book about Murdoch "Dial M For
Murdoch: News Corporation and the Corruption of Britain", has
been called Murdoch's "tormentor in chief" by the press.
During a parliamentary committee hearing, Watson
characterized Murdoch's son James, the former executive chairman
of News International, as "a mafia boss", and Leveson said he
was not "dispassionate" about phone hacking.
After a private detective and the royal reporter at the now
defunct News of the World were jailed in 2007, Watson became one
of the most high-profile campaigners to call for further
investigation into phone hacking.
He argued that the matter had not been treated seriously
enough by police, nor by his parliamentary colleagues and most
of the media, and that News International had covered up the
issue.
It was only after police reopened their investigation in
January last year and the revelations about hacking in July that
the matter became a political storm.
The inquiry has already heard about the close relationship
between former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks
and a succession of prime ministers, including Tony Blair and
David Cameron.
"There was a sense there was a mystique about the News
International stable, that they had unique access to Downing
Street, for a minister that was important and the way you were
portrayed in the News International papers was important,"
Watson said.
He added he himself had been targeted by the News of the
World and put under surveillance by its chief reporter, now at
the Sunday Times, over mistaken claims he was having an affair.
He also told the inquiry that former premier Gordon Brown
had called him to say Murdoch had told Blair to call him off the
phone hacking inquiry. Murdoch and Blair deny the conversation
while Brown says he cannot remember it.
