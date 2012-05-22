(Adds referral to standards committee)
By Michael Holden
LONDON May 22 British lawmaker Tom Watson, an
outspoken critic of Rupert Murdoch who played a prominent role
in exposing phone hacking at his British newspaper business,
said on Tuesday politicians had been scared of being targeted by
the media mogul's tabloids.
Watson, a member of the opposition Labour Party, said
ministers and members of Parliament (MPs) had been unwilling to
take on Murdoch's News International because of its "mystique"
and the threat of "ridicule and humiliation."
"I think they closed their minds to the potential for a
major scandal at one of their key outlets for their message,"
Watson told a public inquiry into media ethics headed by senior
Judge Brian Leveson.
"I think the personal relations between politicians and the
people at the company were fibrous and close so they couldn't
divorce their objective thinking. And I think they were
frightened," he added.
Watson was speaking shortly before MPs agreed to refer three
former Murdoch executives to a parliamentary watchdog over
allegations they misled a legislators' inquiry into phone
hacking.
MPs on the Standards and Privileges Committee will consider
whether to sanction ex-News International chief Les Hinton, the
now defunct News of the World's former top lawyer Tom Crone and
the tabloid's last editor Colin Myler.
An all-party committee investigating phone hacking, which
concluded this month that Rupert Murdoch was not fit to run a
major international company, said the former executives had
given it misleading evidence, a claim all three deny.
However, Parliament's powers of sanction over members of the
public are unclear - the last time the lower House of Commons
imposed a fine was in 1666 and it has not summoned a private
individual for a reprimand in front of lawmakers since 1957.
THE MURDOCH 'MYSTIQUE'
At least a dozen MPs had been fearful of having details
about their personal lives or past political decisions printed
in Murdoch's papers, Watson said.
Watson, who has co-authored a book about Murdoch "Dial M For
Murdoch: News Corporation and the Corruption of Britain," has
been called Murdoch's "tormentor in chief" by the press.
During a parliamentary committee hearing, Watson
characterized Murdoch's son James, the former executive chairman
of News International, as "a mafia boss," and Leveson said he
was not "dispassionate" about phone hacking.
After a private detective and the royal reporter at the News
of the World were jailed in 2007, Watson became one of the most
high-profile campaigners to call for further investigation into
phone hacking.
He argued that the matter had not been treated seriously
enough by police, nor by his parliamentary colleagues and most
of the media, and that News International had covered up the
issue.
It was only after police reopened their investigation in
January last year and the revelations about hacking in July that
the matter developed into a political storm.
The inquiry has already heard about the close relationship
between former News International Chief Executive Rebekah Brooks
and a succession of prime ministers, including Tony Blair and
David Cameron.
"There was a sense there was a mystique about the News
International stable, that they had unique access to Downing
Street, for a minister that was important and the way you were
portrayed in the News International papers was important,"
Watson said.
He added that he himself had been targeted by the News of
the World and put under surveillance by its chief reporter, now
at Murdoch's Sunday Times, over mistaken claims he was having an
affair.
He also told the inquiry that former Premier Gordon Brown
had called him to say Murdoch had told Blair to call him off the
phone hacking inquiry. Murdoch and Blair deny the conversation
while Brown says he cannot remember it.
