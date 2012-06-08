* Prime minister among top politicians to face Leveson
inquiry
* Cameron, Osborne face grilling on Murdoch's Sky TV bid
* Cosy relations with media empire embarrassing to govt
By Kate Holton
LONDON, June 8 British Prime Minister David
Cameron and his finance minister George Osborne will face
accusations they bent government policy to support media baron
Rupert Murdoch when they appear at a high-profile inquiry into
press ethics next week.
The two most senior members of the government will appear in
courtroom 73 at the Royal Courts of Justice in what is certain
to be another dramatic week for an inquiry that has revealed
collusion between politicians and the Murdoch media empire.
Former prime ministers Gordon Brown and John Major will also
testify, along with Labour leader Ed Miliband, deputy Labour
leader Harriet Harman and Nick Clegg, the head of the Liberal
Democrat junior party in the government coalition.
The scandal has damaged Cameron by creating an image of a
leader who surrounded himself by a small clique of wealthy
members of the media elite promoting their own interests.
Evidence showing some big government decisions being handled
via text messages and how one minister hid behind a tree to
avoid being seen with Murdoch executives has also proved
unedifying.
The former tabloid editor Rebekah Brooks revealed how
Cameron signed off text messages to her with an affectionate
"LOL", conjuring the embarrassing image of a prime
minister-in-waiting fawning over the Murdoch protegee.
"This inquiry has thrown up an image that is worse than
incompetence, it's revealed a shadiness of operation and a sense
of desperation in the willingness not just to cuddle up to this
major media baron but to hide the footsteps too," said Stephen
Barnett, a communications professor at Westminster University.
The witnesses will be asked about their ties to Murdoch and
how far they went in courting the Australian-born media tycoon
to win the backing of his newspapers.
One aspect that has become central to the inquiry is how
Cameron's government handled a $12 billion bid by Murdoch's News
Corp to buy the rest of the lucrative pay-TV group
BSkyB that it did not already own.
The inquiry has heard evidence that appears to show
ministers working behind the scenes to support the bid.
DECLARED WAR
Cameron will be asked why he selected Media Secretary Jeremy
Hunt to decide whether to approve Murdoch's BSkyB bid when he
knew Hunt supported the takeover.
Hunt also contacted Osborne to gain his support for the
takeover in 2010, after the minister who, until then, had been
in charge of the bid told undercover reporters that he had
"declared war" on Murdoch.
Cameron will also be asked about his decision to appoint a
former editor of Murdoch's now defunct best-selling Sunday
tabloid, the News of the World, to be his chief spokesman.
Critics say Cameron's appointment of Andy Coulson showed a
lack of judgement as the journalist was closely linked to a
paper under suspicion of obtaining stories by illegal means -
the original spark for the media scandal.
Osborne had originally intended to submit his evidence to
the inquiry in a written statement but was called to appear
before the judge, Lord Justice Leveson, after his name
increasingly cropped up in excahnges about how the government
handled its relationship with Murdoch.
His increasing association with the scandal is a concern for
Cameron as Osborne is in charge of the government's political
strategy.
The most worrying witness for Murdoch could be former Prime
Minister Gordon Brown, who clashed with the media tycoon after
his daily tabloid The Sun switched its support away from Brown's
Labour party to Cameron's Conservatives.
Murdoch told the inquiry in April that Brown had threatened
to "make war" on News Corp over the switch of allegiance,
something Brown denied.
Like the current Conservative-led government, Labour has
been accused of getting too close to Murdoch, for political
advantage, for years.
Brown is likely to be asked about his recollection of a 2006
front-page Sun splash revealing that his four-month old son
Fraser had cystic fibrosis. Brooks, the then editor of the Sun,
told the inquiry that Brown had not objected to the story being
published, which again Brown has denied.
Brown and Osborne will appear on Monday, Major, Miliband and
Harman on Tuesday, Clegg on Wednesday and Cameron on Thursday.
Alex Salmond, who is leading the push for Scottish independence,
also appears on Wednesday.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)