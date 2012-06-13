By Mohammed Abbas
| LONDON, June 14
LONDON, June 14 British Prime Minister David
Cameron will face questions at a judicial inquiry on Thursday
about accusations his government tailored policy to pamper media
mogul Rupert Murdoch's business interests.
Cameron's once cosy ties with Murdoch's minions mean he is
under pressure to pull off a virtuoso performance before an
inquiry which has sharpened the perception Britain has been run
for years by an elite that fawned on the News Corp chairman.
The probe into Britain's media and its relationship with
politicians has dominated headlines just as the prime minister
struggles with an economy in recession and growing unease about
his leadership within his own party.
"It (the cross-examination at the inquiry) could add to the
impression the public may have of his being out of touch and
more obsessed with hob-nobbing with wealthy, powerful people,"
said Charlie Beckett, founding director of the Polis thinktank
at the London School of Economics.
"If (the inquiry) gives the impression of somebody who is
careless, I suspect that will come as ammunition for those in
his own party who are uncomfortable with his leadership style,"
he added.
Cameron, who once sent text messages with an affectionate
"LOL" sign-off to a Murdoch newspaper executive and employed
another of his editors as a communications chief, ordered the
Leveson inquiry into media ethics last July when News Corp was
accused of hacking the phone of a murdered schoolgirl.
Cameron has said politicians from both his Conservatives and
the opposition Labour party had ties that were too close to the
Murdoch media empire and that he is determined to resolve the
problem no matter how messy.
But if Cameron had hoped the inquiry might help soothe the
scandal, it has done the opposite: week upon week of revelations
have been served up casting British politicians as courtiers to
Murdoch's king.
PM UNDER OATH
The prime minister has been embarrassed by his association
with the so called "Chipping Norton" set, a high-powered group
that included Cameron and Murdoch's star editor Rebekah Brooks
who live in and around the well-heeled Oxfordshire town of
Chipping Norton.
Brooks, with whose husband Cameron went horse riding, is now
charged with perverting the course of justice for interfering
with a police investigation into phone hacking.
The spectacle of a British leader cross-examined under oath
for hours by one of London's top barristers about ties to
jet-setting tycoons and editors is a daunting prospect for his
advisors, who are already reeling from criticism that he is a
lightweight politician out of touch with the voters.
The prime minister's aides said he was doing "a lot of
preparation" and is being briefed by lawyers ahead of his
appearance at the inquiry, where he can afford few mistakes
given his party's slump in the polls in recent months.
Cameron is under fire for shielding Culture Secretary Jeremy
Hunt, a fellow Conservative minister, who is accused by Labour
of being far too close to News Corp while reviewing its bid for
BSkyB.
Hunt was meant to be an impartial overseer of the 8 billion
pound ($12.5 billion) bid for the pay-TV operator, but testimony
by Murdoch's executive son James at the Leveson inquiry appeared
to show that Hunt's office was in regular contact with News Corp
and may have given it confidential information.
Cameron's Liberal Democrat coalition partners abstained on
Wednesday from a parliamentary vote on a motion calling for the
prime minister to order an inquiry into Hunt's actions,
underscoring the divides in the coalition.
Hunt's special adviser resigned over the affair.
In a sign of the concern inside 10 Downing Street, aides
circulated a letter from the prime minister saying that he would
outline measures to increase the transparency of special
advisers and shed more light on decisions such as the one
entrusted to Hunt over BSkyB.
The prime minister is also likely to be questioned about
Cameron's decision to appoint Andy Coulson, former editor at
Murdoch's News of the World newspaper, as his communications
adviser. Coulson was charged with perjury last month for remarks
he made in court over the hacking scandal.
