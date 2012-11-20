Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
LONDON Nov 20 British prosecutors said on Tuesday they would charge Prime Minister David Cameron's ex-media chief and Rupert Murdoch's British former newspaper boss with making payments to public officials in the latest charges to stem from a tabloid scandal.
Prosecutors said they would charge Andy Coulson, who was Cameron's communications chief from 2007 to 2011, and Rebekah Brooks, who was once courted by a succession of British prime ministers in her role as Murdoch's lieutenant.
The two have already been charged in connection with phone hacking offences - the original crime that sparked a wider examination of the British press.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.